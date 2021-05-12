Lupin Q4FY21 preview: Street to eye launch of inhaler drug Spiriva, sales of Albuterol

VIDEOS

May 12, 2021

Lupin's fourth-quarter results will be keenly watched for the management's commentary regarding the launch of inhaler drug Spiriva and sales of Albuterol.

Overall the revenue is expected to be flat, the EBITDA is likely to be up around 34 percent with margins at 18 percent odd and profit around Rs 307 crore.

There is a weak flu season to reckon with in the US which has impacted most of the companies with Tamiflu generic, so that should impact the US business.

The pharma major has also faced some supply issues when it comes to the inhaler Albuterol, which is expected to be easing out now but that could have impacted the US business too.

The overall sales are expected to be around USD 193-195 million in terms of the US as compared to USD 188 million in Q3.

The Indian business is expected to grow steadily at around 7-8 percent odd. However, watch for the margin because the company has been undertaking cost-cutting initiatives that should aid in terms of overall reading.

Profits should be also impacted by the high base because in Q4 FY20 profit was around 30 percent plus.

The launch of the inhaler drug Spiriva will also be keenly watched along with sales of Albuterol inhaler and how exactly that’s panning out.

Lupin has a couple of US FDA issues and any sort of clarity from the US FDA going forward whether there would be remote inspections or not would be something that too will interest the street.

