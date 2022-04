L&T Technology is scheduled to report its Q4FY22 earnings on Thursday. CNBC-TV18's poll expects its dollar revenue to grow by 4.4 percent at $235 million versus $225.1 million in Q3FY22.

L&T Technology is scheduled to report its Q4FY22 earnings on Thursday (April 21).

CNBC-TV18's poll expects its dollar revenue to grow by 4.4 percent at $235 million, versus $225.1 million in Q3FY22.

The company’s profit after tax is expected to increase by 6.9 percent at Rs 266 crore, while EBIT is likely to remain flat at 18.57 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Watch video for more.