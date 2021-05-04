L&T Tech Q4FY21: Mgmt confident of achieving FY22 growth guidance

VIDEOS

Updated : May 04, 2021 12:26:31 IST

L&T Technology Services Q4FY21 was a mild miss on the revenue front but margins came in little above estimates. The company has given a revenue guidance of 13-15 percent for FY22.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Amit Chadha, MD & CEO of the company said that he is confident of achieving the FY22 revenue guidance.

“We have been a little worried about the near-term execution challenges in India. Taking that into account and partly assuming that things will come back sometime in May onwards, we are guiding 13-15 percent. However, we aspire to do more,” he said.

According to Chadha, the company will be able to maintain EBIT margin target of 17 percent. “We are back at 16.6 percent EBIT in the current quarter. As we move forward, our entire work that we will do, will be to make sure that we continue to grow profitably. Profitable growth is the mantra we have got in the company; so we will continue to do that and the aspiration still remains and that is what we will work towards,” he said.

He said that attrition at 12 percent is the lowest in the industry. But he is expecting attrition to pick up in Q1 due to seasonality. He also said that the company will be hiring 1,200 freshers in FY22 and has given increments to junior and mid-level employees effective April 1. However, senior employees will be given wage hikes from July 1, he added.