L&T Tech will be reporting its Q3FY22 earnings on Tuesday (18 January).

CNBC-TV18 poll expects a dollar revenue growth of close to about 4.4 percent on a quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis.

Margins are expected to expand by 30 basis points making it the 6th consecutive quarter of margin expansion.

CLSA expects the company to up its full year revenue guidance yet again to 20-20.5 percent from the current 19-20 percent.

