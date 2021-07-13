  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Earnings
VIDEOS
Business

L&T Tech Q1FY22 preview: Street expects 3% revenue growth

Updated : July 13, 2021 17:12:09 IST

L&T Tech is scheduled to report its Q1FY22 earnings on July 14. The stock is up approximately 100 percent in the last one year.

A poll conducted by CNBC-TV18 has shown that analysts expect revenue to grow by 3 percent compared to the previous quarter (QoQ). Margins are likely to come at 15.12 percent against 16.6 percent in the same period and are likely to be impacted due to wage hikes.

The market expects the company to raise its full year guidance by 100 basis points to 14-16 percent from 13-15 percent.

Watch the video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement