L&T Tech Q1FY22 preview: Street expects 3% revenue growth

Updated : July 13, 2021 17:12:09 IST

L&T Tech is scheduled to report its Q1FY22 earnings on July 14. The stock is up approximately 100 percent in the last one year.

A poll conducted by CNBC-TV18 has shown that analysts expect revenue to grow by 3 percent compared to the previous quarter (QoQ). Margins are likely to come at 15.12 percent against 16.6 percent in the same period and are likely to be impacted due to wage hikes.

The market expects the company to raise its full year guidance by 100 basis points to 14-16 percent from 13-15 percent.