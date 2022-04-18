L&T Infotech Q4FY22 preview: Margins expected to decline; dollar revenue to grow 4.6%

L&T Infotech is scheduled to report its Q4FY22 earnings on Tuesday (April 19). CNBC-TV18 poll expects dollar revenue to grow by 4.6 percent at USD 578.5 million against USD 553 million in Q3FY22. The stock is down 17.6 percent in 2022 but is up 47 percent in the last one year. It is also one of the expensive stocks in midcap IT and trades at 37.5x forward multiples.

EBIT margin is likely to decline to 17.4 percent versus 17.9 percent on a quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis. Meanwhile, profit after tax is likely to grow by 3.9 percent at Rs 636 crore.

Management commentary on guidance, demand, deal wins and attrition will need to be closely watched.

