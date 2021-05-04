L&T Infotech Q4FY21 preview: Margins may be under pressure, eye on guidance

VIDEOS

Earnings

Updated : May 04, 2021 11:54:44 IST

The expectations are high with Larsen & Toubro Infotech Q4 FY21 numbers and let’s see whether it can deliver.

On the topline, expect 4.5 percent dollar revenue growth, in constant currency terms it should be a growth of above 4 percent.

Margins will be under pressure and that’s owing to wage hike as well as rupee depreciation. Therefore, according to the CNBC-TV18 poll, the EBIT margin should decline from near 20.5 percent in the prior quarter, it should be down to 19 percent.

The key to track will be the FY22 guidance because currently, the street’s expectations are that the company is going to deliver close to 20 percent revenue growth while the company will not give a quantitative number but colour on the deal wins etc., will provide whether the company can achieve street expectations.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar for more details.