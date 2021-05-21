Looking at cost efficiency projects; cosmetics and pharma growth drivers: EPL’s Sudhanshu Vats

VIDEOS

Updated : May 21, 2021 13:25:37 IST

EPL (formerly known as Essel Propack) is looking at cost efficiency projects, Sudhanshu Vats, MD and CEO of the company informed CNBC-TV18.

“In cost efficiency programme we are looking, particularly in American and Europe, modern times projects which will give us long-term cost-benefit analysis. We are also looking at caps and closure, bringing many of them in-house and that will improve our margins further and we are continuously pushing for a better mix,” he said.

On pharma vertical, Vats said, “Because of the opportunity which COVID brought in, we have done hand sanitisation in tubes and that’s an incremental business for us, but over a period of time because of the superiority of laminated tubes, because of the barrier properties which we can offer the equivalent of aluminium tubes we are working with global pharma majors and large Indian pharma companies to convert many of the aluminium tubes to laminated tubes. Therefore, pharma is an important opportunity for us," he said.

He further said that cosmetics and pharma are the growth drivers for the company.

“Cosmetics and pharma are two categories we will continue to dial up because we get better revenue and margins are also superior in that range,” said Vats.

