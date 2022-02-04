Looking at 10% transmission volume growth in FY23: GAIL

GAIL stock is trading higher after delivering an all-round beat in the third quarter. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Manoj Jain, CMD of GAIL said the numbers in terms of volumes are going to be similar to Q3 numbers. They expect transmission volumes growth at around 10 percent and trading volumes, to be at 8 to 10 percent for the FY23.

State-owned GAIL (India) Ltd on Thursday reported its higher quarterly net profit in three months to December 2021 as a rise in natural gas prices helped improve its margins. Net profit of Rs 3,287.99 crore, or Rs 7.40 per share, in October-December 2021 was more than double as compared to Rs 1,487.33 crore, or Rs 3.30 a share, in the same period a year back.

On Q4 demand Manoj Jain, CMD of GAIL said, “The numbers in terms of volumes are going to be similar to what in Q3. From the volume perspective, whether it is gas transmission or gas trading, the numbers are going to be similar. In terms of transmission volumes we are looking at the growth of around 10 percent and in terms of trading volumes, also it's going to be 8 to 10 percent at least for the FY23.”

He added, “In terms of value-wise, because the prices may fluctuate here and there, but at least for Q4, we expect the prices also to be in the same range almost a little bit lower than Q3, but otherwise, the range is going to be similar. We expect a stable Q4 similar to Q3.”

-With PTI inputs