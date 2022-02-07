Long-term strong growth to continue: Affle India

Affle (India) Limited posted a solid set of Q3 earnings. Revenue has surged 125 percent and profit has also more than doubled for the company. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Anuj Khanna Sohum, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Affle India to discuss earnings fineprint.

On growth outlook, Sohum said, “The long-term growth trends that we have delivered will hopefully continue and at least at an industry level, we are not quite allowed by SEBI to give forward guidance that are quantified.”

He added, “The massive consumer adoption is what I believe is a multiyear industry trend for us. I believe is a multiyear long trend for our industry and we are very blessed and in a very privileged situation to have such great growth.”

