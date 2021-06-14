LG Balakrishnan & Bros Q4FY21: Mgmt says current margin not sustainable, expects 3-4% dip

VIDEOS

Updated : June 14, 2021 15:50:12 IST

Automotive chain manufacturer LG Balakrishnan & Bros' Q4FY21 profit jumped and margins were up over 800 basis points year-on-year (YoY). However, B Vijayakumar, CMD of the company said that the current level of margin is not sustainable.

“The 18 percent is not sustainable. We will be looking at about 14-15 percent for the future,” he said.

Vijayakumar also said that he does not see a massive shift to electric vehicles (EV).

“I don’t see a shift into EV beyond a certain percentage. Ultimately the EV could hold about 35 percent market share, maybe it can go to 40 percent. The IC, as well as the RP market, is going to support us in a very big way,” he told CNBC-TV18.

The company is expecting revenue growth of around 8 percent in the current fiscal.