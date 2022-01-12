Largecap banks to outperform midcap banks: Macquarie Capital

The largecap banks will continue to outperform the midcap banks, said Suresh Ganapathy of Macquarie Capital Securities in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The largecap banks will continue to outperform the midcap banks, said Suresh Ganapathy of Macquarie Capital Securities in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

He believes the larger banks are expected to report much better loan growth numbers compared to the smaller ones and that differentiation of performance is also going to be there with respect to midcaps versus largecap banks.

Also Read:

According to him, the loan growth from the top four banks can be around 15-16 percent on an average year-on-year (YoY).

He also expects slight uptick on margins. Q3FY22 would see a marginal uptick in line with the loan mix because retail book has started doing relatively better compared to corporate book in certain banks. It won’t be very significant, not more than 5-10 basis points (bps), he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.

Catch all stock market updates here