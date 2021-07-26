Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1FY22 preview: Street expects slowest NII growth in 5 years

VIDEOS

Updated : July 26, 2021 12:13:16 IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank will announce its Q1FY22 numbers today, on July 26, and analysts are expecting net interest income (NII) growth to be the slowest in the last five years.

Therefore, the key thing to watch will be the corporate credit, which could lead to moderate growth in the overall credit portfolio.

The insurance space is expected to report a loss and has given a press release on that, so low-cost deposit momentum is expected to remain stable or strong, net interest margin can improve on a sequential basis.

However, management commentary and outlook will be important.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari for more details.