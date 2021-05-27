  • SENSEX
Karnataka Bank realigned loan book towards retail & mid corporate, says MD & CEO Mahabaleshwara

Updated : May 27, 2021 14:22:10 IST

Karnataka Bank made an attempt to realign loan books towards retail and mid-corporate, Mahabaleshwara MS, managing director and chief executive officer, told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday.

The bank reported its weakest ever set of earnings for the March-ended quarter. The loan book has declined sharply and asset quality has deteriorated with gross non-performing asset (NPA) at the highest level since FY18.

“During the adverse conditions of COVID-19, we made an attempt to realign our loan book. We focused more on retail and mid-corporate and shed some flab in the large advances loan book. In fact, our retail and mid-corporate went up by 6 percent and 7 percent respectively,” Mahabaleshwara said.

Speaking further on focus areas, Mahabaleshwara said, “Therefore, as we focused more on retail and mid-corporate, the retail book now consists of 53 percent of loan book as against 45 percent last year and mid-corporate improved to 34 percent from last year’s 29 percent and large corporate went down to 13 percent from last year’s 26 percent.”

