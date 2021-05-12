Kalpataru Power able to maintain double-digit margin despite rise in commodity prices, says management

VIDEOS

May 12, 2021

Kalpataru Power stock is trading higher post its Q4FY21 earnings. Detailing the numbers, Amit Uplenchwar, Director of the company said that they have been able to maintain double-digit margin despite rise in commodity prices and the pandemic.

“We have done that primarily by managing our working capital prudently. We have also managed to bring down our costs and we have looked at areas which probably would have gotten overlooked over the good years and that is why we have been able to give a good performance on both standalone and consolidated basis,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

He said that they will also be able to book the same amount of orders as they did in the last financial year. “We might do close to Rs 16,000 crore at KPTL consolidated level order booking for the current year,” he said.

According to Uplenchwar, the company will be able to monetise asset in FY22 as they have all the regulatory approvals. He further added that the company’s standalone debt stands at Rs 770 crore and they will be able to reduce debt to nil by monetising assets.

“Target to reduce net debt by over Rs 800 crore going ahead,” he added.