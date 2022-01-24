Kajaria Ceramics bets on postive demand; targets 15% plus volume growth for next 3 years

India's largest ceramic and vitrified tiles maker - Kajaria Ceramics has reported its Q3FY22 earnings numbers. Ashok Kajaria, the company's chairman and MD discussed the earnings fineprint.

For the next three years, Kajaria Ceramics is looking at a volume growth of more than 15 percent, he said. He is confident of posting 22 percent volume growth and 30 percent revenue growth at the end of the current financial year, FY22.

The demand and markets are positive, he added.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.