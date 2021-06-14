Jubilant Foodworks Q4FY21 preview: Street expects 17% revenue growth

VIDEOS

Updated : June 14, 2021 18:43:26 IST

Jubilant Foodworks is in focus ahead of its Q4FY21 earnings tomorrow (15 June).

An analyst poll conducted by CNBC-TV18 expects revenue growth of 17 percent and EBITDA growth of 62.5 percent. Net profit is likely to come at Rs 116.5 crore - a jump of 366 percent.

Mangalam Maloo reports that the 17 percent revenue growth would be led by same store sales growth of 14-16 percent. Moreover management commentary with regards to opening of stores of other verticals would be important to watch.