  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Earnings
VIDEOS
Earnings

Jubilant Foodworks Q4FY21 preview: Street expects 17% revenue growth

Updated : June 14, 2021 18:43:26 IST

Jubilant Foodworks is in focus ahead of its Q4FY21 earnings tomorrow (15 June).

An analyst poll conducted by CNBC-TV18 expects revenue growth of 17 percent and EBITDA growth of 62.5 percent. Net profit is likely to come at Rs 116.5 crore - a jump of 366 percent.

Mangalam Maloo reports that the 17 percent revenue growth would be led by same store sales growth of 14-16 percent. Moreover management commentary with regards to opening of stores of other verticals would be important to watch.

To know more watch the video.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement