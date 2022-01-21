JSW Steel Q3 preview: Street expects topline growth of 60%

JSW Steel will report its Q3 earnings on Friday. CNBC-TV18 poll expects topline growth of close to around 60 percent and operating profit that is the EBITDA should come up close to around 60 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, margins will be more or less at around 27-27.50 percent odd, though on a sequential basis there will be a sharp decline.

The revenue growth is going to be led by a few factors as on a year-on-year basis steel prices are up big time. The consolidation of Bhushan Power and Steel assets will add to volumes and will add to revenues as well.

