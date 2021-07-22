JSW Steel Q1FY22 earnings preview: Domestic biz to drive overall performance, international biz to show turnaround signs

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : July 22, 2021 17:25:47 IST

JSW Steel is expected to report its best ever quarterly numbers. According to CNBC-TV18 poll, the topline is likely to come at Rs 29,000 and their single quarter EBITDA number will likely be around Rs 9,235 crore. Good operational performance is expected to help their net profit number as well.

Key Factors

Overall performance will be driven by domestic business and that is the profitable business for the company. International business will show signs of turnaround, particularly the US business.

For the India business, the utilisation levels had come down to nearly 91 percent in the past quarter because they were supplying more medical oxygen. In terms of sales volumes, they are working with a number of nearly 3.1 million tonne, which would be higher on a year-on-year basis but on a sequential basis it would down by nearly 9 percent odd.

Realisations are going to help the topline. On sequential basis, it is expected to be up by nearly 13-15 percent. The most crucial number to look for is EBITDA per tonne and that is expected to come around Rs 34300/tonne.