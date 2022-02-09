J Kumar Infra bids for Agra, Kanpur and Chennai metro projects; management spells road ahead

J Kumar Infra reported a healthy third quarter with an improvement in execution and also a strong orderbook. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Kamal Gupta, MD of J Kumar Infraprojects said they are actively bidding for metro projects across many cities in India. They are focusing on high-speed rail projects, and also on some building and waterline projects.

J Kumar Infra reported a healthy third quarter with an improvement in execution and also a strong order book. The company's revenues have gone up by 18.50 percent, margins have expanded by 20 basis points to 14.3 percent and the company's order book looks healthy at Rs 10,600 crore. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Kamal Gupta, MD of J Kumar Infraprojects to discuss the outlook.

On orderbook Gupta said, “Our orderbook has on 31st December stands at Rs 10,600 crore which gives us a clear visibility for the coming three years.”

He added, “We are actively bidding for a lot of Metro projects in Mumbai, new Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Agra, Kanpur, and Chennai. We are also focusing on high-speed rail projects, and also for some building and waterline projects.”

