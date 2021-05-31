  • SENSEX
ITC Q4FY21 earnings: Street expects 12.5% revenue growth

Updated : May 31, 2021 17:27:14 IST

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major ITC will report its earnings on Tuesday. It is buzzing ahead of its Q4 earnings.

A recovery is expected as things turned for the better in January and February. However, the first quarter will be impacted by the second wave of COVID and the fresh lockdowns that were announced.

The street is is working with 12.5 percent growth in revenues, which would be mean a little north of Rs 12,000 crore. The EBITDA likely to grow by almost 10 percent just shy of Rs 4,600 crore and the net profit is likely to be flat because of favourable tax in the base quarter.

In terms of the key segments, the tobacco business is likely to grow at 13-15 percent led by 7-8 percent volume growth in the cigarette verticle.

CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo has more details. Watch this video for more.
