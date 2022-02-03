ITC Q3FY22 preview: Street expects cigarette revenue growth at 9-10%

After no tinkering with tobacco taxes (in union budget 2022), the ITC stock has seen a bit of a rally ahead of its numbers and the numbers are likely to be buoyed by a favourable base across the board, be the cigarette volumes; the FMCG business will be aided by the Sunrise Foods’ acquisition and hotels business.

After no tinkering with tobacco taxes (in union budget 2022), the ITC stock has seen a bit of a rally ahead of its numbers and the numbers are likely to be buoyed by a favourable base across the board, be the cigarette volumes; the FMCG business will be aided by the Sunrise Foods’ acquisition and hotels business if Indian Hotels Company and other hotel numbers are considered or taken into consideration.

Overall revenue growth of almost 10 percent is expected with Rs 13,100 crore on the topline, 12.5 percent growth on the EBITDA, which would mean closer on Rs 4,850 odd crore that means a margin of close to 37.1 percent - that's 110 basis points improvement over the same time last year and the net profit as a result of which comes in at Rs 3,930 odd crore.

There will be almost 7-8 percent cigarette volume growth led by 9-10 percent cigarette revenue growth and the EBIT will likely grow faster.

FMCG, others likely to grow anywhere between 8 percent and 10 percent on a high base aided by the Sunrise Foods’ acquisition and hotel business likely to grow anywhere between 60 percent and 80 percent on a favourable base.

