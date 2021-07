VIDEOS

Updated : July 23, 2021 16:51:09 IST

FMCG and tobacco conglomerate ITC is scheduled to report its Q1FY22 earnings on July 24.

CNBC-TV18 expects a revenue growth of 26 percent and EBITDA growth of 46 percent.

Margins are likely to come at 34.5 percent against 29.7 percent YoY, while net profit is likely to grow by around 42 percent.

CNBC-TV18's Mangalam Maloo also expects a sharp uptick in the cigarette business led by a favourable base. However hotels business is likely to be impacted by the second COVID wave.