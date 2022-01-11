IT Q3FY21 earnings preview: What to expect from Infosys, TCS, Wipro

The Q3FY21 earning season is around the corner and the street is expecting a good quarter from largecap IT companies because the demand environment continues to remain very strong, which is expected to offset the seasonal furloughs. In a CNBC-TV18’s special segment ‘Quarter Se Quarter Tak’, Reema Tendulkar lists out key expectations from the largecap IT names such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro.

TCS

Analysts expect the dollar revenue to rise above 2 percent compared to the previous quarter which had a reading of $ 6,333 million. Compared yearly, it is expected to moderate given base effects.

What to watch: Size of buyback

Relative growth rates

$ Rev QOQ Q3FY21 Q4FY21 Q1FY21 Q2FY22 TCS 5.10% 5.03% 2.80% 2.90% Infosys 6.16% 2.80% 4.70% 5.70%

Infosys

On a quarter on quarter, the street expects the dollar revenue to rise above 3 percent. In the last quarter, the reading was at $ 3998 million.

The street expects the company to tighten the FY22 revenue guidance to 17.5-18.5 percent from 16.5-17.5 percent. If this happens, it might translate to an EPS (earnings per share) upgrade by investors.

