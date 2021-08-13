Ircon International expects Rs 6,000-7,000 crore of orders in 2021

State-owned engineering and construction firm Ircon International on Friday said it expects Rs 6,000-7,000 crore of orders in 2021.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, MK Singh, CMD and director-finance, said, "The total value of the work which we have in our books is Rs 55,000 crore, out of which, Rs 20,000 crore odd is either done or under execution. So balance Rs 34,300 crore is an executable orderbook. So, we will start work (in balance Rs 34,300 crore) or we will float tenders and take up the balance work."

Singh said Ircon International's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) is going to be the best among the peer group.

