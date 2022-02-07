IOL Chemicals Q3: Revenue rises 8%, margins decline; management confident of delivering 15% EBIT

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals reported a revenue growth of 8 percent at Rs 555.14 crore in quarter ended December 2021. The company had reported revenues of Rs 513 crore in same quarter last year. In an interview to CNBC-TV18 the company's CEO, Sanjay Chaturvedi said, he is confident of delivering 15 percent EBIT number on a sustainable basis. He said the company is likely to see an improvement in topline and bottomline of non-Ibuprofen business.

Its Q3FY22 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) declined 62 percent at Rs 59.21 crore against Rs 157.3 crore in Q3FY21.

The company's margins also declined to 10.7 percent versus 30.7 percent on a year on year basis. Its profits also declined by 65 percent at Rs 40.07 crore.

