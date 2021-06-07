IOL Chemicals CEO says chemicals are 40% of portfolio, hopes to launch more products

VIDEOS

Updated : June 07, 2021 17:37:03 IST

Sanjay Chaturvedi, CEO of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, on June 7 said that chemicals are 40 percent of their portfolio and the company hopes to launch more products in the segment.

“In the past year (FY21), chemicals were about 40 percent of our portfolio and we hope to launch more products on the pharma side and chemical side,” Chaturvedi told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

The remarks come after IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals reported subdued earnings for the March-ended quarter. The company’s margins have fallen led by a weak performance by the pharma segment while the chemical segment drove the overall growth.

“The company is in a transition phase where both the chemicals and pharma product portfolio is growing but pharma will grow faster than the chemicals and that will drive a higher percentage of our sales going forward,” he Chaturvedi.

Speaking about the margins, he said, “30 percent margins is what we delivered last year (FY21). We will be close to that number this year as well.”

