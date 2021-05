VIDEOS

Updated : May 18, 2021 19:03:58 IST

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will report its Q4 results on Wednesday and CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting a good quarter from the oil marketing giant.

The growth is expected to be driven by the refining and the petchem segment.

Overall, an analyst dip-stick by CNBC-TV18 sees revenue growth of 13 percent at Rs 1.2 lakh crore. EBITDA is expected to see a 4 percent uptick at Rs 10,000 crore. Margins might fall a tad to at 8.50 percent versus 9 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The PAT or the net profit is expected to rise 17 percent.

Inventory gains will also drive the reported earnings this time around.

CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra has more details.