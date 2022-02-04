IOC expects crude oil prices to settle at $75-80/bbl in coming days

It was a top down miss led by a marketing inventory loss from IOC in the third quarter. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Director - Finance and CFO at Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said that they will look for ways to recover losses in marketing segment. They also expect crude oil prices should cool off to $75-80/bbl in coming days.

Oil prices climbed on Friday, extending sharp gains in the previous session sparked by persistent supply concerns and as frigid weather cascades across the United States, threatening to further disrupt fragile oil supplies.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Director - Finance and CFO at Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said, “All these reasons for oil price increase are temporary and the prices should cool off and that is what the certain agencies forecasting. Agencies are also predicting that the prices should cool off to $ 75 to $80 per barrel in the coming days. So that is the reason that we have not tinkered with the domestic prices and we look forward for moderation in the prices globally in coming days.”

It was a top-down miss led by a marketing inventory loss from IOC in the third quarter. Gupta said, “There are periods of gains or losses so on a net-net basis, we are very comfortable and we will devise ways to make up for such losses.”

For full management commentary, watch the video.

Text inputs from Reuters