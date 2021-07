VIDEOS

Aviation

Updated : July 26, 2021 18:29:57 IST

InterGlobe Aviation will report its Q1FY22 earnings on July 27. CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenue to come at Rs 2,984 crore against Rs 766.7 crore YoY. However, there could be EBITDA loss of Rs 967 crore that the company may report.

Sonia Shenoy reports that the company has been reporting losses for the past 5 quarters.