Input costs is phenomenally high, putting pressure on margin: Kirloskar Ferrous

Kirloskar Ferrous is under pressure post a muted Q3. CNBC-TV18 spoke to RV Gumaste, MD of Kirloskar Ferrous to understand the Q3 performance and outlook on margin and volumes.

On coking coal prices Kirloskar said, “These are not the sustainable margins and now the cycle has gone the other way round. The coking coal prices have moved up very substantially and we have not been able to pass on all the cost increase to our customers. So, iron and steel prices are under pressure, this phenomenal increase has put tremendous pressure on our margins.”

On volumes he said they are sticking to the guidance for pig iron volumes of 5 lakh tonne and 1.2 lakh tonne for casting volumes.

