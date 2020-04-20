Infosys Q4FY20 Earnings: Here's what to expect today

VIDEOS

Earnings

Updated : April 20, 2020 12:57 PM IST

After underwhelming earnings by Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), all eyes are now on Infosys which will announce its March-quarter earnings on Monday.

The Street is working with a 0.2 percent decline in dollar revenue (QoQ) at $3,230 million. The rupee revenue is expected to jump up by 1.5 percent on account of the rupee depreciation.

EBIT margins are expected to remain largely stable. However, the profits might be lower by 5 percent at Rs 4,200 crore.

On account of the global lockdown, the analysts are expecting an overall impact of 100 basis points (bps) on revenue.

Here are the key expectations:

$ revenue seen at $3,235 million vs $3,242 million.

Revenue seen 1.5% higher at Rs 23,450 crore vs Rs 23,092 crore.

EBIT seen at Rs 5,130 crore vs Rs 5,064 crore.

EBIT Margin seen at 21.8% vs 21.9%.

Profit After Tax seen lower at Rs 4,230 crore vs Rs 4,466 crore.

Expect 100 bps impact of COVID-19 on revenue.

The company had indicated impact of $8-10 million due to lost billing in China.

Impact of lower billing and utilisation to be offset by rupee depreciation.

Lower variable compensation payout to also aid margins

Q3FY20 had a non-recurring benefit of Rs 242 crore on income tax refund.

Announced five deals in the quarter.