Infosys Q4 earnings preview: Street expects dollar revenue growth at 2.7%

IT major and Nifty heavyweight Infosys will report its Q4 earnings on Wednesday. CNBC-TV18 poll expects dollar revenue growth of 2.7 percent quarter-on-quarter. Margins are expected to be down 20 basis points, to come in at 23.3 percent.

IT major and Nifty heavyweight Infosys will report its Q4 earnings on Wednesday. A poll conducted by CNBC-TV18 of IT sector analysts expects a dollar revenue growth of 2.7 percent quarter-on-quarter. Margins are expected to be down 20 basis points and is expected to come around 23.3 percent.

Constant currency revenue growth should be about 3.2 percent, similar to what TCS reported, but for Infosys it is expected to be sharply lower than the 7 percent growth that it had reported in the December quarter.

The key to track will be the FY23 revenue guidance. The street expects that, for FY23, the guidance will be at 12 to 14 percent.

Kotak Instl Equities and CLSA expects that the company could be conservative and start off with 11-13 percent revenue guidance.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar for more details.