Infosys Q3FY22 earnings: Revenue beats Street estimates; here's what experts say

IT major Infosys announced its earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, on Wednesday and its net profit grew 11.8 percent from a year-ago period to Rs 5,809 crore, beating Street estimates. A CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts had predicted the profit to jump to Rs 5,701 crore.

Infosys posted revenue worth Rs 31,867 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal, up nearly 23 percent from the corresponding quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the revenue grew 7.6 percent, up from Rs 29,602 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company also raised its revenue growth guidance for the current financial year to 19.5-20 percent from 16.5-17.5 percent.

To decode the earnings and discuss the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Market expert Prakash Diwan; Sandip Agarwal Research Analyst of IT at Edelweiss Securities and Ashis Dash Research Analyst of IT at Sharekhan.

