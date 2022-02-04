Inflation likely to impact volumes; profitability pressure will continue: Welspun India

Sanjay Gupta, the chief financial officer of Welspun India, on Friday, said that inflation is likely to impact volumes.

The textile company reported earnings for the December 31, 2021-ended quarter with revenue up 20 percent but margins contracted significantly to 13 percent versus the 20 percent last year.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Gupta said, “In the near-term, we expect the operating environment remains challenging, inflation is likely to impact the volumes and moderate the growth. Commodities remain volatile. We are witnessing further sequential inflation in the coming quarters. So profitability pressure will continue.”

“In such a dynamic situation, which is changing every day, it’s difficult to give any firm estimate for near-term. However, in the last 15 years, every 5 years we have given 20 percent EBITDA to the market and we will continue to do so in the future,” he said.

