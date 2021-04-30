  • SENSEX
IndusInd Bank Q4FY21 preview: Here's what to expect

Updated : April 30, 2021 01:45:29 IST

IndusInd Bank will be reporting its Q4FY21 earnings today. The street is working with the lowest ever NII growth given the fact the bank has already given business details wherein the loan growth is at a multi-quarter low.

The deposit momentum remains strong, but the loan growth is 3 percent year-on-year (YoY) and about 2.9 percent sequentially. Provisions could remain elevated and net interest margins (NIM) are expected to remain stable on a sequential basis.

However, YoY, NIMs might see some improvement. Commentary around the credit cost and loan growth needs to be looked at closely.

CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari gets details on what to expect from the numbers.

Watch the video for more.
