IndusInd Bank Q3FY22 earnings preview: Street expects NIMs to remain stable

IndusInd Bank will report its Q3FY22 results tomorrow, January 29, 2022. Analysts are expecting a strong momentum in terms of profits for the bank. Net interest margins (NIMs) are expected to remain stable, provisions are expected to decline, which will aid the profit after tax (PAT) growth as per analysts’ estimates. CNBC-TV18’s poll suggests net interest income (NII) growth of 10.5 percent year on year (YoY) and about 2.9 percent sequentially.

