IndusInd Bank Q1FY22 preview: Street expects healthy profit growth

Updated : July 27, 2021 15:05:51 IST

The street is anticipating the slowest ever net interest income (NII) growth for IndusInd Bank while healthy profit growth.

Therefore, the expectation is that the net interest margin (NIM) could be around 4.37 percent in this quarter which is perhaps an all-time high.

However, commentary with respect to credit cost and loan growth will be seen closely.

CNBC-TV18 poll suggests NII growth of 8.8 percent year on year (YoY) and about 1.9 percent sequentially.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari for more details.