Indraprastha Gas may report 9% revenue growth in fourth quarter

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is scheduled to report its fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday (18 May). CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenue to grow by 9 percent at Rs 2,407 crore versus Rs 2,215 crore on a quarter on quarter basis. The EBITDA is likely to grow by 5 percent at Rs 494 crore against Rs 469 crore in quarter ended December 2022.

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the company's revenue to grow by 9 percent to Rs 2,407 crore as against Rs 2,215 crore on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Its EBITDA is likely to grow by 5 percent at Rs 494 crore, against Rs 469 crore December quarter.

However margins are expected to decline to 20.5 percent versus 21.2 percent in the previous quarter. Profit after tax is likely to grow by 9 percent to Rs 338 crore.

IGL had sharply hiked its prices — nearly 33 percent on CNG and 18 percent on domestic PNG — in second half of 2021.

The stock is down 19 percent year-to-date and trades at 20.8 times the earnings per share this fiscal.

Watch video for more.