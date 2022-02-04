IndiGo Q3FY22 results preview: Street expects good numbers from InterGlobe Aviation, revenue at Rs 8,097 cr

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) will be reporting its Q3FY22 earnings today on February 4, 2022. It is expected to be a good set on a quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis. On a year on year (YoY) basis, however, the losses for the company are expected to continue.

It will be the second consecutive quarter of a rise in sales, travel has picked up in the quarter gone by becuase of the festive season demand, the plant load factors (PLF) have also risen from 71 percent in Q2 to 77 percent in Q3. The average seat kilometer has risen 40 percent QoQ, yields are expected to rise as well. However, the company will continue to post a loss, this will be the sixth straight quarter of a loss for InterGlobe Aviation but the good part is that the losses will fall compared to last quarter.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18's Sonia Shenoy listing out key expectations.