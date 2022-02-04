India Pesticides bets on monsoon boost; targets maintaining 30% margin

India Pesticides’ margin improvement is because of optimisation of processes and better product mix, DK Jain, vice president, told CNBC-TV18.

He further said that his company will be able to main a 30 percent margin range even in the coming days.

On business, he said, “Because of monsoon volume growth will be there. We have done Rs 548 crore (revenue) in 9 months compared to Rs 520 crore last year and we expect similar growth in the coming quarter (Q4FY22) and monsoon will help us in increasing our revenue.”

Talking about growth, Jain said, “We are operating in the agrochemical sector especially in herbicides and fungicides and few APIs and we expect growth in these products.”

