Imposed cost control measures; margins now sustainable: Rajratan Global Wire

Rajratan Global Wire delivered a strong set of third-quarter earnings. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sunil Chordia, CMD of Rajratan Global Wire to discuss earnings fineprint. The stock has been a near 10 bagger in the last couple of years or so. It is one of the key manufacturers of bead buyers, which is essential for making a tyre so it's a play on the tyre industry as well.

EBITDA per tonne has gone up big time and margins are at around 21 percent. Chordia, said, “On margins, a lot of this has come because of the work we have done on the shop floor, we have done a lot of innovation, a lot of cost-cutting measures on the shop floor which is multiplied and which is reflected on a very large number of tonnage. So these numbers are sustainable, I don't see a major problem in sustaining this.”

