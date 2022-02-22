0

IMFA expects to be debt-free by year-end; expects Q4 EBITDA around Rs 250 crore

By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys reported Q3 earnings and the numbers were slightly better than what the street was working with. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Subhrakant Panda, MD at Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys on earnings fine print and the way forward for the business.

On margins and EBITDA Panda said, “FY22 is of course, an exceptional year we have done what Rs 635 crore of EBITDA in the first three quarters. We expect especially because of the spillover we expect Q4 EBITDA to be about Rs 250 crore. So for the full year, close to Rs 900 crore of EBITDA, that is roughly Rs 450- 475 crore of PAT so that is, of course, an exceptional year.”
“In terms of, what we expect going ahead? In terms of our costing, I should say rather that is beginning to inch up a little bit. But broadly, we expect to maintain margins at that 30 to 35 percent levels. Also don’t forget that we are also debt free at the end of this quarter so there will be a substantial savings on interest costs, perhaps to the tune of Rs 60 to 70 crore per annum and that will also add to the to the bottom line.”
For full management commentary, watch the video.
