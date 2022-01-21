ICICI Bank third quarter results: Street expects loan growth to be stable at 15-16% YoY

ICICI Bank will be reporting its Q3FY22 numbers on January 22, 2022. Analysts estimated it to be a strong quarter for the bank. The loan growth is expected to be 15-16 percent year on year (YoY), net interest margins (NIMs) will be held at around 4 percent level and provisions are expected to decline on a sequential basis.

ICICI Bank will be reporting its Q3FY22 numbers on January 22, 2022. Analysts estimated it to be a strong quarter for the bank. The loan growth is expected to be 15-16 percent year on year (YoY), net interest margins (NIMs) will be held at around 4 percent level and provisions are expected to decline on a sequential basis given the fact that there will be a decline in stress assets. Asset quality is expected to recover on account of strong recovery and upgrades in this quarter.

