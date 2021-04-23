ICICI Bank Q4FY21: Street expects NIM to remain stable

VIDEOS

Updated : April 23, 2021 02:07:58 IST

ICICI Bank will be reporting its Q4 results on Saturday. As per the CNBC-TV18 poll, it will report the slowest net interest income (NII) growth in last 10 quarters, however profit is expected to remain strong despite the COVID-19 base recognition on NPAs.

Net interest margin is expected to remain stable quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)

PhillipCapital estimates slippages at Rs 6,000 crore, this is after the Supreme Court dispensation on asset quality being removed.

Provisions for Q4 can remain in line with the slippage trend.

Loan growth is expected to improve at 13 percent year-on-year (YoY)