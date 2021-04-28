Ice cream sales a worry; milk, curd doing well, says Hatsun Agro

VIDEOS

Agriculture

Updated : April 28, 2021 11:28:01 IST

“In our market, except for ice cream we are not fearing anything else,” RG Chandramogan, chairman of Hatsun Agro Product said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“Milk and curd are doing extremely good as well as cattle feed. We have got four major segments and ice cream is definitely affected, but the other three segments are perfectly alright,” he said.

Chandramogan refrained from giving guidance but said that the situation was better this time compared to the first wave of COVID.

“There was a lot of disturbance last year, but compared to that though the pandemic is aggressive today they understand the importance of perishable reaching the people. So we were able to manage it better,” he said.

Higher sales from own retail outlets and lower tax will further aid business, Chandramogan said.

“We are likely to have incremental sales with additional capacities built and interest reduction is expected with QIP infusion in the next quarter. We have got lesser taxation compared to last year, we have paid 32 percent tax and now we are opting for 25 percent tax and above all, we have got 50 percent incremental sales in our own outlets last year,” he said.

The company posted stellar Q4 results with revenue up 24 percent and profit after tax has jumped 7 times. The stock price has risen 110 percent over the last year.

Watch the video for full interview