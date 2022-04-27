HUL's margin likely to shrink in Q4FY22, commentary on demand to be extremely crucial

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is all set to report Q4FY22 numbers today.

The Street is expecting a revenue growth of 6.5 percent, EBITDA growth at about 5 percent, margin compression of 40-50 bps and the net profit of 1 percent at Rs 2,165 crore.

The Street is expecting a volume decline of anywhere between 2 percent and 4 percent on a base of a 16 percent growth same time last year. The company has taken price hike of anywhere between 8 percent and 12 percent, which will support revenue growth.

The EBITDA margins are likely to compress by almost 40-50 basis points (bps) and in light of that the management commentary will be extremely crucial to watch out for for demand situation in the first quarter and the first half of this year.

