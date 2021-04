VIDEOS

Updated : April 28, 2021 03:50:31 IST

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) will report its Q4 earnings on Thursday. The street is expecting a very strong quarter because of multiple factors. Low base, demand recovery, and GSK Consumer are expected to boost the performance of the FMCG company.

CNBC-TV18 poll expects a near 30 percent growth in revenues. Rs 12,000 crore is what the poll throws up.

EBITDA is likely to grow at nearly 40 percent and net profit to grow nearly 30 percent, close to the Rs 2,000 crore mark.

For HUL, the 30 percent revenue growth will be led by 14-15 percent underlying volume growth, 4-5 percent growth will come in from realisations, and the other 10 percent to come from GSK Consumer.

