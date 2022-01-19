HUL Q3 preview: Street expects volume growth of around 1-2%

Hindustan Unilever will be reporting its Q3 results on Thursday. The stock is almost 15 percent away from its record high, and it is trading at around 53-54 times. CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting flat volume growth just around 1 to 2 percent underlying volume growth.

CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting flat volume growth just around 1 to 2 percent underlying volume growth. HUL has taken a fair amount of price hikes owing to the input costs inflation, so a 7 to 8 percent price hike and management commentary on rural demand, as well as inflation would be extremely crucial to watch out for.

