HUL Q1FY22 earnings preview: Street expects topline growth of 12.5%

Updated : July 22, 2021 11:07:30 IST

HUL is expected to post its Q1FY22 results on Thursday, July 22. Good result, good commentary is expected.

Why is the recovery likely to be good?

The base quarter has a favourable number to it. Quarter on quarter (QoQ) has seen an impact of COVID wave two, but that normalised start of June and that would be important to watch out for.

Food and refreshments are likely to be the strong driver this time because of Horlicks; tea prices have come off as well and ice cream in terms of sales same time last year were none, and this time it’s likely to do well.

Commentary on demand and input prices would be crucial to watch out for.

Expect 12.5 percent growth in the company’s topline, just shy of Rs 12,000 crore mark. The EBITDA grows by 10 percent, which means there would be mild margin compression but nothing to worry about; net profit growth at 10 percent at close to Rs 2,060 crore odd.

